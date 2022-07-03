Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, July 3, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jacinta Hever (née Mulligan), Rathdooney Beg, Ballymote, Sligo, F56 ED80 / Castlerea, Roscommon



Hever (nee Mulligan), Rathdooney Beg, Ballymote, Co. Sligo and formerly of Ballindrimley, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. July 2nd, 2022 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her father Jay. Jacinta, loving wife and best friend to Fergus and adored mummy to Lauren, Kelly Anne, Aoibheann, Ryan and her step-son Peter. Jacinta is deeply regretted by her heart-broken family, her husband, her children, her mother Maureen, her sisters and best friends Patricia (Casey, Castlerea), Annette (Daire, Castlerea), Olivia (McDermott, Castlerea), her brothers Francis (Castlerea) and Declan (Galway). Jacinta will also be sadly missed by her extended family, her father-in-law Michael, mother-in-law Rita, her adored nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law Padraig, Tim, Dermot, John, Keith, Dermot and James sisters-in-law Catherine, Majella, Caroline and Karina. Aunts, uncles, her work colleagues in the E.S.B. her neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at her home in Rathdooney Beg (F56 ED80) on Monday from 2 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballymote on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial in Doo Cemetery. Jacinta’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the following link www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/live-stream House private to family only please on Tuesday morning. Jacinta's Funeral Mass can be viewed again after the funeral in our viewing-room www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/viewing-room

Hugh Masterson, West Haven, Connecticut / Moyne, Co Longford

Hugh Masterson, West Haven, Connecticut, USA and formerly of Firmullagh, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully in Yale University Hospital, Connecticut, U.S.A. He was surrounded by his loving family following an illness borne with great dignity and courage. Predeceased by his parents Pee and Catherine, sisters Kathleen and Alice. Hugh will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family. Wife Donna and family, brothers Michael, Peter, John Joe, Patrick and Diarmuid, sisters Emily and Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, Aunt Nan, relatives and a wide circle of friends both in Ireland and the U.S.A. Hugh's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence at Firmullagh Moyne on Sunday, 3rd July at 10.30am via Moyne Cross to arrive at St Mary's Church Legga for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Hugh's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/legga/

May they all Rest in Peace.