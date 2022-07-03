Search

03 Jul 2022

Pictures: Ready to move into home in quiet residential estate in Leitrim

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

03 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Presented in very good condition and ready to move into is this modern well finished three bedroom semi-detached home in the popular residential estate of The Willows, located on Willowfield Road, Ballinamore.


The property is within easy walking distance of the town and all its amenities including childcare facility with creche, playschool and afterschool service, national school, secondary school, shops, bank etc.


The property looks out onto a communal green area and has a private rear garden with decking area and sheds and there is parking to the front.


The house itself is very well laid out with spacious entrance hallway, downstairs wc, sittingroom to the front, the kitchen and dining area are at the rear and there is the added addition of a separate utility room off the kitchen, 3 bedrooms on first floor one of which is ensuite and a family bathroom.

The waterside town of Ballinamore is a short drive to Carrick-on-Shannon and Enniskillen and has many walkways and a new greenway recently opened.


The Shannon Erne Waterway passes through the town and it also has a nearby golf course for the golfing enthusiast.
There is no shortage of amenities nearby.


This property would be ideal for those looking for their first home or indeed for anyone wishing to live closer to services in a more urban setting.


Contact Celia in REA Brady on 071 9622444 to organise a viewing to appreciate all that it has to offer new owners.
Price guide is €149,500.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media