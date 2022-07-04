Search

04 Jul 2022

Still going on holiday? More flights cancelled

Still going on holiday? More flights cancelled

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

04 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

It looks like a nother week of uncertainty for holidaymakers  as Aer Lingus cancel yet more flights due to a continued outbreak of Covid-19 among staff,  and European strikes loom for the month ahead for Ryanair passengers.

Today (Monday, July 4) four Aer Lingus flights from Dublin Airport have been cancelled and five arrivals have been pulled.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has stated confidently that it expects “minimal disruption, if any” to its flights throughout July, despite cabin crew in Spain vowing to take 12 days of industrial action.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson said yesterday: “Due to a spike in Covid cases, Aer Lingus (was) forced to cancel four return flights (on Sunday).

“Just over 1pc of Aer Lingus flights have been impacted by cancellations in June.

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted, and teams at the airline are working to re-accommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible.”

“System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third-party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges, which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days.”

Strikes by cabin crew in Spain are due to proceed from July 12- 28.

News

