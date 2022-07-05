Search

05 Jul 2022

Gardaí in Midlands investigating gift card scam

Longford gardaí investigating gift card scam

Longford gardaí investigating gift card scam

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Gardaí in the Midlands are appealing to members of the public to be vigilant and aware of a scam that has been reported in recent weeks and is currently being investigated at Granard Garda Station in Longford.
 
With this scam, the fraudster requests the person to purchase a number of iTunes gift cards, to scratch the back of them to reveal the serial number and to send on a photo of that number to another social media messenger account. We would advise people to make any family members that are elderly or vulnerable aware of this scam.
 
General fraud advice:
 
-Never CLICK on links in an unsolicited text message
- Independently verify any requests for information and never use the contact details supplied to you by the messenger, caller or texter. Independent means independent of the messenger, caller or texter
-Never act on advice or instruction received from during an unsolicited call or message
- Never ever give away your personal data (e.g., bank details, PIN numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS number, Eircode, etc)
- Do not transfer any money
- Get advice from a trusted person before taking any action
- If you have been a victim, change your passwords/pin codes, report it to your bank ASAP and ask them to do a recall, then report it to Gardaí

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media