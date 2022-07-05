'Don't get carried away if you see headlines of heatwaves,' warns forecaster

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Don't be sucked in if you hear talk of a heatwave over the coming days. "The trends still show pressure building and temperatures rising but this isn’t a heatwave with clear blue skies and temperatures over 25C," warns forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "It’s better weather, nice and settled and temps over 20C but don’t get carried away if you see headlines of heatwaves."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.