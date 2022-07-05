Leitrim cuts down on paper for planning applications

You can now request to send in some copies of your planning application electronically to Leitrim County Council.

Although it has not been advertised to planning agents or applicants, Senior Leitrim Planner Bernard Greene said it is possible to only submit two copies in hard copy and the rest online and electronically.

Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire asked the council to lead the charge on minimising the paper content of numerous copies of the same plans during the planning process.

The council outlined that regulations require the submission of 6 copies of all drawings and reports submitted with a planning application and 3 copies of revised drawings or additional reports resulting from a further information request.

Mr Greene said Leitrim's planning office had not been requested to date to allow for a planning application to be submitted in electronic form.

But he said if an applicant wants to submit some electronic copies that can be accommodated.

Cllr Armstrong said this was a “game changer” and added that agents were not aware they could avail of this.

Mr Greene said they will put a note on the council website to explain this.

Council members were also informed that the Department is currently in the process of rolling out an Electronic Planning (E Planning) process on a nationwide basis.

Leitrim County Council is scheduled within Wave 3 of the rollout for online planning which is scheduled for Q1 2023.

This will allow for the seamless submission of a planning application by electronic means in a similar manner to submitting a Commencement Notice.

Mr Greene said this new system will reduce the amount of paper and also the work that goes into copying files for appeals and information requests.