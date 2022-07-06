Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maura Devine (née McWeeney), Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Maura Devine nee McWeeney, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, July 5th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the management nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, beloved wife of the late Charlie and mother of the late Sean, predeceased by her brother Tommy and sisters Bridie and Lily, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Padraig and Joe, daughters in law Helen, Rose and Alice, grandchildren Isabelle and Cillian, brother Johnny (Drumlin) sister, Helen Boland (New York), sister in law Rose , nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of her son Padraig and daughter in law Helen in Ballygeeher (N41 HD54) Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm, Walk through only removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers you are requested to refrain from handshaking, use hand sanitiser and wear a mask.

Gerry Gorman, Legga, Moyne, Longford



Gerry died peacefully in Cavan General Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, in the tender care of the Palliative Care Team and surrounded by his family on 4th, July, 2022. He is predeceased by his parents John and Mary and his son Peter. Deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, sons Gerard, Joseph and Kevin, daughters Sinéad and Monica, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren Eve, Áine, Isobelle, Conor, James, Gary, Claire, Holly, Callum and Sarah, brother Patrick and sister Jenny, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Gerry will reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, eircode (N39 KN66),on Wednesday 6th from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm, and he will also repose at his home on Thursday 7th. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Friday 8th in St Mary's Church, Legga, Eircode (N39 XK11), followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Funeral can be viewed live: here. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Croí Heart and Stroke Centre, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Please note there will be no evening mass in St. Mary's Church, Legga, on Friday 8th.

Mamie Crawford (née Rogan), Coolegrain, Dowra, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mamie Crawford (nee Rogan), Coolegrain, Dowra, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Robbie, baby Martin and grandson Padraig Cornyn. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughter Irene (Cornyn); sons Michael, Robbie, Joey and David; sister Margaret (Carty); daughters-in-law; son-in-law; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her late residence (N41 FD27) on Wednesday from 1.00pm until 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St Colmcille's Church, Newbridge at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00pm. Burial to follow in Newbridge Old Cemetery. The funeral mass will be streamed live and may be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/AY7q0sungME Messages of sympathy may be left on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie Directions to funeral house: Coming from Drumkeerin, turn left at Newbridge Church, coming from Dowra,turn right at Newbridge Church.

John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin 7 and formerly Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Michael, his sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Sr.Regina and Breege, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael Joseph McGowan, Duncarbury, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Michael Joseph McGowan, Northampton, England and formerly of Duncarbury, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim, 12th June 2022, peacefully, after a short illness at Northampton General Hospital, in the presence of his loving sons Jerry and Martin. Predeceased by his loving parents Annie & John McGowan, (Duncarbury, Tullaghan), and his brothers Patrick & Sean. Michael will be greatly missed by his loving family, sons Jerry, Martin, Dennis & Alex (all Northampton), his daughter Donna (Kinlough), his grandchildren Finn & Bria, his brothers Martin McGowan, (Tullaghan), Peter McGowan, (Cliffoney), sisters Rita Magan, (Tullaghan) and Mary Bowen, (Northampton), nieces, nephews, and all his many relatives and friends. Michael's Funeral Service will take place at Northampton Crematorium on Wednesday 6th July. A Committal Service will take place in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough, on Saturday 9th July at 1pm followed by burial of ashes in the Family Grave.

Christina Sheridan (née Deneher), Cordownan, Arva, Cavan



Christina Sheridan (nee Deneher), late of Cordownan & Broad Road, Arva, Co. Cavan, Monday, 4th July in her 95th year, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan; predeceased by her husband, Vincent and son, Gabriel. Loving mother of Geraldine (Damien), Martin (Noeleen), and Carmel (David), much loved Granny to Daniel, Ruth, Stephen, Jack, Emily & Grace. Sadly missed by her family, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan this Wednesday evening from 6.00pm until 8.30pm with removal on Thursday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Arva for Funeral Mass at 11.00am, followed by interment to Coronea Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing at the Funeral Home and in the Church; No handshaking, please (walk-through only when sympathising). Please wear a face-mask for the welfare of all present.

Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



McGANN, Eugene (Terenure, Dublin 6W and formerly of Kilmahon, Drumlish, Co. Longford) - July 1, 2022 – (suddenly) at St. James’s Hospital. Beloved husband of Dympna, loving father of Alan, Lorcan, Eimear and the late Karen, grandfather of Tadhg, Síofra and Finn, and brother of Kevin, Lena, John, Bernard and the late Louise and Joe. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Donald, daughters-in-law Lynn and Jean, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Michael Lynch, Deffier, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael Lynch, Deffier, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at home on Sunday, 3rd July. Pre-deceased by his parents, Patrick and Catherine, his sisters, Mary (Clarke) and Frances (McCarthy), his brothers, John James and Terry. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Bridie Lynch (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Moran (Carrick-on-Shannon), his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many dear friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 5th July from 5 - 8pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Wednesday, 6th July at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Rachel Houghton, 33 Mc Dermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Rachel Houghton. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved partner of Martin, devoted mother of Eimíle, Shernielle and Annaliece. Sadly missed by her loving parents Vivien, Martin and her brother Jonathan, best friend Sandra, extended family and friends. Funeral cortege will leave Wednesday morning at 10:15am for requiem Mass in St Osnat's Church, Glencar at 11am followed by burial in Diffreen Cemetery, Manorhamilton. Special request for everyone attending repose or funeral to wear bright coloured clothing please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice, c/o The Foley and Mc Gowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

John Patrick Dolan, Booterstown, Dublin / Corlough, Cavan

John Patrick Dolan, Booterstown, Co.Dublin (Formerly of Corlough, Co. Cavan), 2nd July 2022. Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Kylemore Nursing Home, Bray, surrounded by his loving family. He will be remembered by his loving wife Louisa his son Kevin and daughter Jane, predeceased by his son Brian, his niece and nephews, also his 5 adoring grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held in The Church of the Assumption in Booterstown at 10am on Wednesday 6th July 2022, followed by burial in Shanganagh Shankill. For those who cannot attend you may watch the service live by clicking https://www.churchservices.tv/booterstown

Bridget (Delia) Cassidy (née Mulvihill), Dernacrieve, Corlough, Cavan / Ballyduff, Kerry

Formerly of Dromartin, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Pat Joe. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Siobhan (Delvin, Co. Westmeath), her son-in-law Aidan Conlon, her grandchildren Helen, Sean, Ciara and Evan, her brothers and sisters, her extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home in Dernacrieve on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108.

Joan McLoughlin (née McKeon), Luton/Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Joan McLoughlin née McKeon, Luton Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 15th June 2022 peacefully surrounded by her adoring family at her residence. Predeceased by her beloved husband; Tom P., her parents; John and Elizabeth McKeon (Liscarabin), brothers; Farlo and Shane, and her sister Aileen. Joan will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her sons; Thomas, James and Damian, daughters; Evelyn, Carmel and Geraldine, her adored grandchildren: Damian and Shane McLoughlin, Lisa, Vanessa and Gerard McNamee, Darcy, Kirsti and Madison McLoughlin, Jasmine and Estelle Machin, Charlie, Alfie and Chelsey McLoughlin, her brother; Francis, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Bolingbroke Road, Farley Hill, Luton on Tuesday 12th of July 2022 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the Vale Cemetery, Stopsley, Luton. Joan now joins her beloved husband; Tom P.

May they all Rest in Peace.