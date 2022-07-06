The Sligo Covid-19 Vaccination Centre has relocated

The Sligo Covid-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC) has moved from its temporary location. The Centre will now be located on the same site as Sligo Covid-19 Testing Centre at the old Sligo Development Centre (also referred to locally as 'the old tax office') on the Cleveragh Road, behind McCranns Londis. The eircode for the centre is F91 W2KH.

The first vaccination clinic took place in the new centre on Friday July 1st at 8.30am. Sligo CVC will continue to provide:

· Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccinations for those aged 5-11 years

· Dose 1 and Dose 2 and First Booster vaccinations to those aged 12 years and over

· Second Booster vaccinations for those aged 65 and the immunocompromised

Operational Site Manager at Sligo CVC Shona Gallagher said “We offer Dose 1, Dose 2 and First Booster vaccinations to eligible cohorts. We also offer Second Booster vaccinations those aged 12 years and over with a weak immune system, and a Second Booster vaccination to those aged 65 years and over. We are open in Sligo every Thursday, Friday and Saturday for those who wish to avail of the service. With an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 the HSE is encouraging anyone who has not yet received their Covid vaccine to do so, as vaccination is the best way of protecting yourself against COVID-19.”

You can book your COVID-19 vaccine online at www.hse.ie/book or walk-in to the centre. There are different times offered for different age cohorts, therefore please ensure you book/walk-in to the correct clinic for your age. Sligo CVC will offer the following opening times for the month of July:

· Every Thursday: 12pm- 7.30pm (12pm-3pm for those aged 12yrs and over; 4pm -5pm for age 5-11yrs; 6pm-7.30pm for those aged 12yrs and over)

· Every Friday: 8.30am- 4pm (8.30am-10.am and 1.30pm-4pm for those aged 12yrs and over)

· Every Saturday: 8.30am- 4.pm (8.30am-10am for 5-11yrs; 10.30am-12pm and 1pm- 4pm for those aged 12yrs and over)

Meanwhile COVID-19 testing continues at the old Sligo Development Centre (also referred to locally as 'the old tax office') on the Cleveragh Road, behind McCranns Londis also.

Testing times for July are as follows:

· Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 12pm-5pm

· Every Thursday 8am – 11am

· Every Friday, Saturday 5pm-8pm

· Every Sunday 10am-3pm.

Please book your appointment for your COVID-19 test on www.hse.ie