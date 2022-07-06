From Nirvana's MTV Unplugged to a gig in Leitrim!

Virtuoso cellist Lori Goldston will visit The Dock for a solo concert on Friday, July 8.

Many of you will have seen and heard Lori Goldston already particularly if you have watched the legendary MTV unplugged session with Nirvana where she shared the stage with them. She played with that band on numerous occasions and has also shared stages with David Byrne and Terry Reilly to name but a few.



Described once as “the Jimi Hendrix of the cello,” Lori Goldston is a cellist, composer, improviser, producer, writer and teacher from Seattle in the US. Her voice as a cellist, amplified or acoustic, is full, textured, committed and original. A relentless inquirer, her work drifts freely across borders that separate genre, discipline, time and geography.



She is doing a small tour of Ireland and the organisers are thrilled to welcome her to The Dock for a solo concert.

Support on the night will be provided by Gulpt, an ensemble that takes precisely one minute to compose one minute of music that skews between no-wave, free improv and avant etc, all shot through with vocals exposing bare-wire feelings.

Tickets are only €10 and on are on sale now on www.thedock.ie or 0719650828