Leitrim TD welcomes appointment of new Garda Liaison Officers

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has welcomed the appointment of Garda Liaison Officers to the Irish Embassies in Abu Dhabi and Bangkok, and the appointment of an Assistant Garda Liaison Officer to Washington.

Deputy Kenny said: "I want to welcome today's announcement that new Garda Liaison Officers are to be appointed by the Garda Commissioner; with new officers to be appointed to positions in Abu Dhabi and Bangkok, responsible for the Middle-East and South-East Asia regions respectively. I also welcome the appointment of an additional liaison officer to the Irish Embassy in Washington.

"This follows recent moves by the US government to impose sanctions on senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. This co-operation must be built on if we are to take on international criminals and dismantle their criminal networks.

"The nature of organised crime, and its international reach, is such that closer international co-operation is required to put these gangs out of business. I hope that these appointments will be finalised soon and that the new appointees can get on with the work of building international links to take on criminals wherever they are in the world."