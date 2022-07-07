Top 10 tips for driving in the summer sunshine

Summer may not always bring sweltering conditions to Ireland and the UK but motorists are still being warned of the dangers of driving in direct sunlight.

Sunrise and sunset are the most likely times for drivers to be dazzled by the glaring sun when it's at its lowest. And with many people beginning to take to the roads for summer holidays and staycations, the potential hazards the sun creates pose an increased risk for drivers.

By adopting simple safety tips like cleaning the windshield regularly and wearing sunglasses drivers can decrease the risk of an incident.

A spokesperson from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk said: “It’s important for drivers to recognise the potential hazards sunny weather can present especially on longer journeys this summer.

“Driving slower if you’re having trouble seeing and making sure the windshield isn’t cracked or pitted are just a few ways of ensuring a safe journey during sunny weather.

“By following these tips, drivers can ensure optimal safety on the road, and have a stress-free journey to their destination.”

Here are LeaseElectricCar.co.uk’s top ten tips to drive safely in the sun:

Wash your windshield regularly

Smears on windscreens can be made highly visible when the sun is shining on them. This blocks the driver’s vision and has potential to cause distraction.

Leave more room

Road danger is increased if the sun is in your eyes, making it harder to see where the car ahead is going. Leaving an extra bit of space between you and the car ahead can allow you more time to see the action of the car in front.

Invest in polarised glasses to reduce sun glare

Polarised lenses contain a filter that blocks out very intense reflected light, making polarised sunglasses ideal for reducing the sun’s glare when driving.

Drive slower if you’re having trouble seeing

Driving slower or pulling over and waiting until the sun has moved are the safest actions to take if the sun is obstructing your vision.

Avoid clutter on dashboard

A cluttered dashboard can be distracting when driving. Materials such as paper and glass can reflect sunlight and obstruct vision, so keeping a clean dashboard will eliminate any dangers.

Account for the time of day

Morning and evenings are when the sun is lowest in the sky and more likely to interfere with your vision when driving. Try and avoid getting behind the wheel at these times if you can.

Make sure the windshield isn’t cracked or pitted

Pits and cracks in the windshield can cause sunlight to scatter or distort your view of the road. Ensure your windshield is in top condition to prevent being dazzled or distracted.

Don’t forget to use your sun visor

Sun visors are there to help block out the sun and give you a safer driving environment, so make sure you are making full use of yours.

Pay attention to road markings

Paying careful attention to road markings is important when driving on a sunny day. If the sun is obstructing your clear vision ahead, make use of the road markings to ensure that you are in the safest road position.

Tint the windows

Tinting windows can help protect your vision from the obstruction of bright and blinding sunlight. According to the law, the front windscreen and front side windows must let at least 70% of light through, so bear this in mind if you opt to tint your windows.