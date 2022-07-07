Leitrim's Impala South African Festival runs from Friday through Sunday

A weekend celebration of South African & Irish people looking to connect with friends & family has been organised for the coming weekend at Drumcoura City near Ballinamore (N41YD92). The event will run from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10.
Visit the Food Village, Arts & Crafts section and Wellness centre. There will also be Community Games, bouncy castles, movies in the forest, bushcraft and carnival acts, with much, much more. See here for more.
