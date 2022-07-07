Gallery: Five bedroom home in a quiet idyllic Leitrim landscape

This five bedroom bungalow with a substantial detached garage on a large countryside site for sale at Curraun, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, N41 PC62 has come onto the market with an AMV of €139,900.
Located in a quiet idyllic landscape it is just a few minutes drive from Mohill town with all its amenities including schools both national and secondary, childcare facility, shops, supermarket, pubs and coffee shop and also a 15 minute drive to the mainline railway station in Dromod. This train station services the main Dublin/Sligo line.
The property is a bungalow and has the living room to the front, kitchen and dining area to the rear, family bathroom and it has the benefit of having five bedrooms.
There is a large separate detached garage ideal for storage or perhaps a workshop. There is plenty of ground surrounding the property which could be used for a polytunnel or growing vegetables and would be ideal for those wishing to become more self sufficient.
The property has Oil Fired Central Heating, a solid fuel range in the kitchen and it also has a solid fuel stove in the living room.
Contact Celia in REA Brady to organise a viewing to appreciate all that this property has to offer its new owners. Call 071 9622444.
