DVAS Gender EqualiTea Party held in Manorhamilton

The threat of rain did not keep people away from Domestic Violence Advocacy Service (DVAS) Gender EqualiTea Party in Manorhamilton Castle on Friday, June 24.

The event, which was free to attend, was one in a series of DVAS 'One Billion Rising' events happening across Leitrim and Sligo.



In addition to tasty cakes from Fulacht Fiadh Café, the crowd were also treated to some wonderful music, played by students from the Drumshanbo Traditional Music school.

There from the National University of Maynooth, academic-activist, Camilla Fitzsimons reminded the crowd that the one billion is based on the alarming statistic that “1 in 3 women on the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime, with a world population of 7 billion, this adds up to one billion.”



Fitzsimons added that 1 in 4 women in Ireland have experienced domestic abuse from a current or former partner… “unfortunately, home remains a dangerous place for many women and children.”

The crowd was not exclusively made up of women. Many men attended and engaged in conversations of gender inequality, including Kurdish-Leitrim hurler, Zak Moradi.



Moradi, whose family relocated to Carrick-on-Shannon in 2002, spoke of the change he has witnessed in Ireland over the past 20 years, including in his own family. From a farming background, his parents' generation had very set roles, his father worked and his mother stayed at home raising the family.



For his generation he says things “are different.” Much of the positive change he says, come from education, a sentiment which was shared by others. Many thought that on issues of gender inequality and violence, we must “educate our sons and daughters.” Not enough change has happened.

“Change is possible, a world free from violence against women is possible” added DVAS One Billion Rising co-ordinator JoAnne Neary.



We have good reason to have hope for a society which is free from violence against women when we see so many people gathered here today with a focus on this. For those experiencing domestic violence, coercive control, it can be hard to be hopeful. There are supports available.



DVAS is a free and confidential support service for women in Leitrim and Sligo. They have offices in Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon. They also offer an outreach service for anyone who cannot use these locations.

The DVAS helpline offers confidential information and support to women who are experiencing, or who have experienced domestic violence, coercive control. If you are not sure that what you are experiencing is domestic violence, you can ring for support and information.



Experienced workers are available on the helpline and it is safe for you. The helpline is open from 10 am to 5pm, Monday to Friday at 071- 91 41515, or you can email Support@Dvas.ie.

DVAS would like to extend a special thank you to Camilla Fitzsimons, Zak Moradi and Drumshanbo Traditional Music school musicians who made great efforts to join us on the day.