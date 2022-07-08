Heartbreak at news of passing of Roscommon teen

It was the news no parent should ever have to hear, the loss of their child and yesterday, Thursday, July 7, the Naughton family made the heartbreaking announcement that their eldest son, Archie, had passed away. The brave 16-year-old passed away in the Coronary Care Unit at the Mater Hospital.

In a social media post Archie's family said: "As parents our only concern ever, is to protect our child(ren).

However sometimes things happen that you have absolutely no control over.

Duchenne is one such thing.

Our beautiful heroic son Archie John has died and our hearts are smashed into millions of pieces. We shall never recover.

We already miss his presence; his warmth; his love; his humour; his tenacity and his infectious beautiful smile. The void he has left is vast and dark and catastrophic.

Archie did not want to leave us and he fought and fought to stay here. He had so many dreams and plans for the future. Duchenne has robbed him of so, so much.

Forever in our hearts and minds and forever 16 years old.

Thank you most sincerely Archie, for showing us how to live life to the full and for never ever giving up.

We will love you FOREVER Archie; we are so, so proud of you.

Please continue to #PrayForArchie & also his two beautiful & devastated brothers George & Isaac.

Mummy, Daddy, George & Issac"

Funeral arrangements

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon, on Saturday afternoon from 3pm until 6pm (in light of the current Covid-19 spike, this will be strictly walk-through only, without the shaking of hands). Removal from his home on Monday morning at 10.15am to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon (via Castle Street) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link below. The Naughton family very much appreciates your support at this time and are aware that people wish to offer their condolences but kindly request that this is done in a socially distanced way. Family flowers only. House private please. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Monday at 11am by CLICKING HERE