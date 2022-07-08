Search

08 Jul 2022

Nathan Carter, Cuilcagh Boardwalk and local attractions to feature in RTE’s ‘The Summer Show’

Nathan Carter, Cuilcagh Boardwalk and local attractions to feature in RTE’s ‘The Summer Show’

Nathan Carter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

08 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Stairway to Heaven, Cuilcagh Boardwalk and the Marble Arch Caves will feature in the debut episode of RTE’s new ‘The Summer Show’ this Sunday night, July 10 with local country singer Nathan Carter.

Presented by Nuala Carey and Derek Mooney, who walk the countryside on a ‘pilgrim path’ in each episode, the opening episode will feature St Kevin’s Way in Co Wicklow. With the pair unable to get everywhere themselves, they also draft in the help of “willing walkers” to explore their own favourite rambling spots.

One of those willing walkers is Nathan Carter, who brought them one of his own well-walked ways. “Life as a touring musician can be hectic, so when I come back home, I like to do the Stairway to Heaven boardwalk,” he said, introducing viewers to the 450-step walk, which was built to prevent erosion of the precious bog in the area.

“It’s worth every penny and by the way it’s free! What more would you want,” he added.

In the show, he will meet with Kate Crane, a ranger at the Marble Arch Caves, to find out more about the area, including its glacial lake which can be seen from the Cuilcagh steps.

Sunday’s show will also visit the extraordinary megalithic sites of Carrowmore and Carrowkeel in County Sligo as they bid to become a Unesco World Heritage Site.

“These neolithic tombs predate Newgrange and the Hill of Tara,” said Nuala.

“These megalithic sites of Carrowkeel and Carrowmore boast the largest cemetery of megalithic tombs in Ireland.  It is an area alive in prehistoric significance which has until recently been overlooked.”

Derek added: “If Sligo secures that Unesco status, it will put it’s neolithic landscape right up there with the likes of Machu Picchu in Peru, the Great Wall of China and Stonehenge while being much older than all of them.”

The Summer Show will air over the next four Sundays at 6.30pm on RTÉ One. The series will feature lots of different stories from around the country celebrating Ireland’s fauna, flora, biodiversity and archaeological heritage.

Each week the show will follow the route of one of Ireland’s famed pilgrim paths. Nuala and Derek will be joined by host of celebrities, poets, historians, and wildlife experts as they inspire you to take a trip off the beaten track and reconnect with nature and take time slow down and recharge the batteries.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media