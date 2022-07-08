Search

08 Jul 2022

139 social and affordable homes to be delivered across Leitrim over next five years

The Housing Delivery Action Plan will see 139 social housing units delivered across the county over the next five years.

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

08 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Leitrim County Council have today (Friday) launched an ambitious Housing Delivery Action Plan, which will see 139 social housing units delivered across the county over the next five years.

The Action Plan sets out how Leitrim County Council and Approved Housing Bodies will provide new social housing through direct build as well as through turnkey and Part V arrangements.

The action plan outlines a commitment to deliver 139 new social housing homes.

The Housing Delivery Action Plan details how Leitrim County Council will achieve the targets set in the national Housing for All policy in partnership with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Approved Housing Bodies.

Over the period 2022 – 2026, Leitrim County Council will deliver a range of housing including mixed-tenure schemes, increase social housing stock and address other important issues such as vacancy.

Speaking at the launch of the action plan, Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council Cllr. Ita Reynold Flynn said: “The targets set out in this plan show Leitrim County Council’s commitment to delivering social housing for the county and to playing our part in addressing this national challenge.

“This is an ambitious plan with a series of key objectives to be delivered by 2026. We know what we need to do, and we are confident that working closely with our Approved Housing Body partners and with the Department of Housing, the targets can be achieved, and we will make a significant and positive impact on the supply of social and affordable housing in Leitrim.”

Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn continued, “We are projecting the delivery of 139 social homes by 2026 with 30 to be delivered by the end of this year”

The Housing Delivery Action Plan is available to view on the Leitrim County Council website at the following url: https://www.leitrimcoco.ie/eng/Services_A-Z/Housing/

