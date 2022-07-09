Rossinver prepares for Live @ The Lake Festival

Rossinver Community Centre is running a popular Live at The Lake Festival from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17 which will all take place at the North Leitrim's Parish's state of the art Community Centre.



Getting the festivities underway, the Live at The Lake Festival organisers have scheduled the Rossinver Record Breakers event to kick-off their mid-July celebrations in the Community Centre on Friday evening, July 15 commencing at 7pm.

On Saturday, July 16 at 11am a Festival Retro Classic car show gets going at the Community Centre when a great display of some much loved and gleaming cars from a bygone age will be there for all to enjoy.



Saturday night, the very popular Tumbling Paddies will perform in the Community Centre from 11 pm on. Sunday, July 17 will see the staging at 2pm of the Live at The Lake Festival Family Funday 'Battle of the Townlands' over a challenging obstacle course for all contestants.

Other Family Funday events taking place on Sunday afternoon at the Festival include Face Painting, the Rossinver 5-person Fooseball championship, a Craft Market, a Magician producing magical experiences for all, while there will be on-site catering for all in attendance too.



Then on Sunday night at 8pm in the Community Centre, the Bernard Casey Rural Comedy Tour show takes place. Tickets for the Tumbling Paddies and Bernard Casey Rural Comedy Tour are available on Eventbrite or from the Community Centre.

All monies raised during the Festival will go to Rossinver Youth & Community Projects Registered Charity No18122.