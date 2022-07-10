Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, July 10, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patty Rooney (née McManus), Belleek, Fermanagh



Patty Rooney (nee McManus), Cliff Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully at hospital surrounded by her heartbroken family, July 8th, 2022. Beloved wife of Patsy, dearly loved mother of Maria (John), Gerry (Yvonne), Seamus (Angela), Brendan (Teresa), Michelle (Paul), Ciaran (Michelle). Adored Nanna to her 15 grandchildren Nicola, Stefan, Paul, Nessa, Philip, Matthew, Andrew, Mark, Aoife, Shane, Caoímhe, Keri, Sara, Daire, Zac, her great-children Lucy, Seanie and Allie, Sr Patricia, sister Mena (Tony), predeceased by her brother Fr Seamus McManus PP, nephews, nieces and extended Rooney and McManus Family. Reposing at the family home on Sunday from 2pm until 7pm, walk through only please, private at all other times. Removal on Monday at 10.15am to St Patrick's Church Belleek for 11am Mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/7O8Y8rS-RNs Please note all Rooney's Centra and Supervalu Stores in Killybegs, Manorhamilton and Donegal Townwill remain closed on Monday until 1pm. Rooneys Centra Belleek will remain closed all day Monday.

Michael Candon, Grangebeg, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Michael Candon, Grangebeg, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on 8th of July 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary-Leslie and Elizabeth, brother James, sister in law Kathleen, brother in law Michael, his nephew Charlie, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Michael's remains will be reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Sunday, 10th of July, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm with arrival to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for 7 p.m. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, 11th of July, with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be livestreamed on www.boyleparish.ie Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen (086) 2328291.

Maura Hughes (nee Cull), Tully formerly of Crimlin, Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital (in her 97th year). Predeceased by her husband John and her parents Elizabeth & Eugene. She will be sadly missed by her relatives, her close friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Sunday evening from 7pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Archie Naughton, Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon



ARCHIE NAUGHTON Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, July 7th, 2022; In the care of the exceptional staff of the Coronary Care Unit at the Mater Hospital, Dublin at age 16. Adored and irreplaceable eldest son of Paula and Padraic and much-loved brother to George and Isaac. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandmother Nana Kerr, his uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, schoolmates, his many good friends and by all those who supported him throughout his illness. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon, on Saturday afternoon from 3pm until 6pm (in light of the current Covid spike, this will be strictly walk-through only, without the shaking of hands). Removal from his home on Monday morning at 10.15am to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon (via Castle Street) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Naughton family very much appreciate your support at this time and are aware that people wish to offer their condolences but kindly request that this is done in a socially distanced way. Family flowers only. House private please. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Monday at 11amand can also be viewed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/roscommontown/

John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin 7 and formerly Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Michael, his sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Sr.Regina and Breege, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday 11th July, in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran, Co Donegal/ Bailieborough, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Beckscourt, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, in the loving care of his family and staff of Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Christine and his son Ciarán and daughters Eibhlin, Orlaith, Niamh, Erin, Fodhla and Odhrán. Deeply loved by his grandchildren Finola, Seamus and Cuan, his sisters Breege, Eilish and Marion, his brothers Seamus and Phelim and all his extended family and friends. Reposing at his son Ciarán's residence in Drumacrin, Bundoran F94PP73, Sunday from 2pm until 8pm. House private at all other times and on the morning of the funeral, please. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am, going to The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://magheneparish.ie/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o of any family member or to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home.

May they all Rest in Peace.