10 Jul 2022

Leitrim will soon have access to the sea

The village of Tullaghan is on Leitrim's coast.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

In Leitrim, we are very proud of our 4km of coastline, but soon we will be able to access it.

There has been no public access to the shoreline from any public road, but that is all about to change. Leitrim County Council is currently constructing a footpath from Tullaghan to the Atlantic Ocean!

Local councillor Justin Warnock welcomed the works this week and said it was progressing "faster than expected." He said it is a great story for the county and invited everyone to visit once completed!

Leitrim County Council is constructing a public car park and a public access route with a road and a footpath to the coastline from Tullaghan Village. There are also plans for a picnic and biodiversity area.

