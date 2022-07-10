Eleanor Shanley and Friends in The Dock next week

Eleanor Shanley and friends play at The Dock on Saturday, July 16.

Eleanor Shanley is one of Ireland’s most loved and respected vocalists and a great favourite of Dock audiences where she has performed some wonderful concerts over the years. The Dock are delighted to welcome her back on Saturday, July 16 for an evening of music with friends John Feeley and Ultan Conlon as part of The Dock’s Made X NW series.

In her long and rich career, The Dock have enjoyed Eleanor’s many solo performances and recordings in addition to her body of work from her wonderful collaborative projects.



A beautiful career in itself with De Danann, marked Eleanor’s baptism to her professional career, her fondly remembered period working with good friend and Irish icon Ronnie Drew and more recently her work with Garadice, to her most album with long-time friend and leading classical guitarist, John Feeley are just four mentions from many.

Across her collective projects, Eleanor Shanley has truly spread her wings and enjoyed mixing up the sounds within the folk and traditional music genres and on her most recent album, ‘Cancion De Amor’, with the superb guitarist John Feeley we also get to enjoy some beautiful classical arrangements.



John is one of the finest guitarists of his generation AND his collaborations with Eleanor bring their respective talents to new heights. Their last concert together here in The Dock was one of the best we have had the pleasure of hosting so we expect another superb show this time around.

Ultan Conlon the Glalway born singer songwriter will join Eleanor and John as well adding an extra incentive to join us. Ultan Conlon has shared the stage with the likes of Jackson Browne, Shelby Lynne, John Fogerty, Mavis Staples, Bryan Ferry, John Grant, Eddi Reader, Patty Griffin and Richard Hawley. Ultan has also performed duets with Glen Hansard and John Martyn, and Martyn recorded Ultan’s song “Really Gone” in 2005.

If you have not already had the pleasure of hearing Ultan’s beautiful original songs we are sure you will enjoy them along with some old favorites from Eleanor's extensive collection.

Tickets are on sale now from www.thedock.ie or on 0719650828.