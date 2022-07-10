Drama, spoken word and comedy programme at Boyle Arts Festival

Julian Vignoles, Sharon Mannion, Carole Coleman, Brian Leyden, Ian Coppinger, Una Mannion, Hilary Beirne, Beezneez Theatre Company and Gerry Boland will be in town shortly, to take part in Boyle Arts Festival, which runs from July 14 to 23. Look out for its printed programmes and flyers around town.



The full programme and tickets for all events are available on www.boylearts.com and people are urged to purchase tickets now, to avoid disappointment. Please note that there is a capacity limit at some of the venues and in the event of sold out performances, only ticket holders will be admitted.

Drama is one of the foundation stones of the Boyle Arts Festival and this year Beezneez Theatre Company will present John McDwyer’s ‘Unforgiven’, described by the author as “a mad play about mad people who are content with their madness”. This classic comedy can be seen in St Joseph’s Hall on July 20.

Ollie Grace will present ‘The Hidden Folklore of Ireland’ in the Open Table on July 24. This is a novel event filled with wit, music and laughter.

Discover where we came from as a people; explore our earliest customs, beliefs and superstitions from our Celtic legends up to the culture of the last century.



Comedians Sharon Mannion and Ian Coppinger will present a night of hilarious stand-up comedy in King House on July 16.

As always, a strong programme of spoken word events form the backbone of the BAF calendar and one of the highlights this year will be the latest in Carole Coleman’s ‘In conversation’ series. This year the RTÉ News journalist, presenter and author will be speaking to Boyle native Hilary Beirne in King House, on July 22.

King House will host a number of spoken word events and Julian Vignoles will discuss David Thomson’s classic book during ‘The Woodbrook Legacy’ on July 15.



Authors Brian Leyden and Una Mannion will read from some of their published works on July 16 and the popular science themed event ‘A Naggin of Knowledge’ looks at brain cell transplantation and the benefits of dance as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease patients.

Professors Eilis Dowd and Amanda Clifford will be joined by Dr Orfhlaith Ní Bhriain for this very special event in King House on July 19.

Paul Kelly will discuss ‘The Postcards of John Hinde’ during what promises to be a fascinating presentation on July 21 and Author John Mulligan will launch his latest book ‘Black Friday 13’with the help of singer/songwriter Charlie McGettigan in the King House Tea Rooms on July 19.



For those interested in history, Oliver Fallon will discuss ‘The Battle for Boyle’ on July 23, giving an outline of what occurred 100 years ago as the town and its inhabitants, found itself on the front line of the unfolding conflict during the Civil War.

Dr Eve Campbell will present ‘Mirrorland: The Archaeology of a prehistoric sacred fen at Gortnacrannagh in Co Roscommon’ on July 20 and Paula Barrett, Daniel Curley and Steve Larkin will discuss the ancient Rathcroghan in the Moylurg room at Lough Key Forest park on July 18.



There are two literary themed workshops this year, both in St Joseph’s Resource Centre.

Author Brian Leyden will conduct a Writing Craft Workshop on July 16 and author and poet Gerry Boland will explore contemporary Ukrainian and Russian poetry on July 17.

On July 23 Tony Conboy will look at ‘Boyle’s Chequered Past’ with one of popular themed walks, this year unveiling many elements of the town and river that local people may have passed with regularity but not really noticed.

On July 17 take a stroll around the Pleasure Grounds in the company of poet Gerry Boland. He will read poems associated with rivers and lakes and perhaps even rain.

You are encouraged to bring along a poem that you have written, a poem that you love, or you can come along with no poems in tow and simply enjoy the walk, the poems, and the chat.



For more information on Boyle Arts Festival 2022 please visit www.boylearts.com email info@boylearts.com or call 089 9830448. Follow the festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Boyle Arts Festival is supported by The Arts Council, Local Sponsors, Roscommon County Council and Fáilte Ireland.