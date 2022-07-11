Search

11 Jul 2022

Diversions in place following fatal road accident in Sligo

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

11 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a traffic collision in County Sligo on Sunday the 10th of July, 2022.

Shortly after 3pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney.

The occupants of both vehicles, three women and one man, were removed from the scene by Ambulance to Sligo General Hospital. A woman aged 70 who was travelling in the car, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

