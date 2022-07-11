Sligo Leitrim TD Marian Harkin to support vote of no confidence

The Sligo-Leitrim Independent TD Marian Harkin will support Sinn Féin's motion of no confidence in the Government this week.

Harkin said the Government has had some success on an "overarching level" regarding Covid-19, Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, she said that while the overall economic situation is reasonably stable, she does not see the benefits of this reaching a large section of Irish people.

"Housing and health are two benchmarks set down by which we could measure the success of this Government, and they're not delivered," she added.

Deputy Harkin said the Government has not delivered on issues that personally matter to her, such as carers, disability and, crucially, a balance of distribution through the regions.

The no-confidence motion will be brought by Sinn Féin on Tuesday, July 12. The Government lost its majority in the Dáil when Donegal TD Joe McHugh refused to support legislation on mica redress last week. It is understood that Deputy MarcMacSharry will vote with the Government.

However, the Government are confident they have the numbers to defeat the motion.