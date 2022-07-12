Search

12 Jul 2022

Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

12 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Burns, Mullagh, Dromahair, Leitrim

Michael Burns, Mullagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, in his 91st year. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Dromahair, on Tuesday to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private, please.

Mary O'Driscoll (née Burns), Falcon Lodge, Edenville, Kinlough, Leitrim

Mary O'Driscoll (nee Burns), Falcon Lodge, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, 10th July 2022, at Sligo University Hospital, tragically following an accident. Beloved wife of Larry and devoted mother of James, Sharon and Caroline. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Des Foy and Joseph Watson, daughter-in-law Anna, her beloved grandchildren Jamie-Lee, Kyle, Alicia, Daniel and Bobby, her brothers Francie and Stephen, sisters Josie and Nora, her nieces, nephews and all her relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the family home on Wednesday, 13th July, from 6pm to 9pm. House Strictly Private at all other times, please. Removal from the family home on Thursday morning, 14th July, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Condolences to the O'Driscoll Family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie . Please be mindful of the current rise in COVID-19, as a result we would recommend the use of face coverings if attending the wake/funeral As Mary loved flowers, fresh flowers are most welcome. Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

William Walter ( Willie) Gould, Gurteen, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, deeply regretted by his children Linda (Mark) Trevor (Pamela) Sandra (Trevor) Olivia (David) Walter (Emma) and their mother Margaret, grandchildren, brothers, sister brother-in-law sisters-in-law nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Funeral service will take place in Saint Augustine's Church Swanlinbar at 2pm on Tuesday with burial in adjoining graveyard afterwards.

Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

McGANN, Eugene (Terenure, Dublin 6W and formerly of Kilmahon, Drumlish, Co. Longford) - July 1, 2022 – (suddenly) at St. James’s Hospital. Beloved husband of Dympna, loving father of Alan, Lorcan, Eimear and the late Karen, grandfather of Tadhg, Síofra and Finn, and brother of Kevin, Lena, John, Bernard and the late Louise and Joe. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Donald, daughters-in-law Lynn and Jean, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at Terenure College Chapel, followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery (St. Paul’s Section). For those unable to attend, the Mass may be viewed on the following link - https://www.churchservices.tv/terenurecollegechpl. House private, please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation - https://www.irishheart.ie/  or Diabetes Ireland - https://www.diabetes.ie/

May they all Rest in Peace

