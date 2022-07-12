Leitrim agricultural shows get funding boost

The funding was announced by Minister Heather Humphreys
Three local agricultural shows are set to benefit from funding announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.
Manorhamilton, Ballinamore and Mohill shows are among 119 nationally to receive an allocation.
Minister Humphreys said: “I know how much the Agricultural Shows mean to people in rural communities.
“Our shows signals fun, energy and a sense of community - something for all the family. They are a shop window for what is produced locally and bring visitors from near and far.
Each show will attract funding of €5,000 - €6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.