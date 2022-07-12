Public transport needed for Leitrim's night time economy

“There is no taxi service in most towns and villages in Leitrim,” according to Cllr Sean McGowan and this is harshly affecting the night-time economy.
He is calling on the Department of Transport along with the Local Link office to look at the possibility of providing transport to our rural towns and villages to support the night-time economy, “particularly at weekends.”
Cllr Paddy Farrell at the recent Council meeting said even if you were to secure a taxi service, the price is too much for many couples to justify.
Cllr Justin Warnock said a Local Link service is running up to 12 midnight in Kinlough, to and from Bundoran, and “it works.”
He said it makes a huge difference and helps people to get out and be sociable without the worry of how to get home.
