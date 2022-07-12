Kinlough's Rachel Foley crowned Miss Leitrim for 2022

Rachel Foley (22) from Kinlough will represent Leitrim this year at the 75th Miss Ireland, proudly sponsored by TanOrganic.

The 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title were revealed last week. They arrived to the celebrations in an open top bus beginning their Miss Ireland 2022 journey.

Rachel, who lives in Kinlough, North Leitrim works as a receptionist and model.

She is a also a fully qualified health and safety officer but would like to pursue her modelling career.

Rachel is very interested in the motor trade with a keen interest in cars and drifting as a sport.

As Miss Leitrim, Rachel will represent her county and attend various awards, openings and engagements in her county over the next year as well as working on her various charity projects.

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

Challenges will also include beach clean ups, ethical upcycling, education pieces and a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash will be awarded.

Miss Ireland 2022 will follow in the footsteps of reigning Miss Ireland, Pamela Uba who captured the hearts of the nation with her incredible story and featured prominently in the Irish media and internationally on TV Shows in LA, London, Johannesburg and featured in the New York Times.

Established in 1947 in recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products. The Irish winner will then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

The winner will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn.