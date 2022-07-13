Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 13, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Carol Ann Grimwood, Lisgavneen, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Carol Ann Grimwood, Lisgavneen, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim suddenly at her residence. Sadly missed by her family and friends. Private cremation will take place on Wednesday 13th July at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Mary O'Driscoll (née Burns), Falcon Lodge, Edenville, Kinlough, Leitrim

Mary O'Driscoll (nee Burns), Falcon Lodge, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, 10th July 2022, at Sligo University Hospital, tragically following an accident. Beloved wife of Larry and devoted mother of James, Sharon and Caroline. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Des Foy and Joseph Watson, daughter-in-law Anna, her beloved grandchildren Jamie-Lee, Kyle, Alicia, Daniel and Bobby, her brothers Francie and Stephen, sisters Josie and Nora, her nieces, nephews and all her relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the family home on Wednesday, 13th July, from 6pm to 9pm. House Strictly Private at all other times, please. Removal from the family home on Thursday morning, 14th July, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Condolences to the O'Driscoll Family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie . Please be mindful of the current rise in COVID-19, as a result we would recommend the use of face coverings if attending the wake/funeral As Mary loved flowers, fresh flowers are most welcome. Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Margaret (Dolores) Beirne, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret (Dolores) Beirne, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, suddenly, but peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband Jim Pat and her sister Susan (Anna) Murphy who died on the 7th of July 2022. Sadly missed and very much loved by her heartbroken family, her daughters Mary Stevenson (Lisacul, Castlerea),Theresa Stevens (Derry), Maggie Hawthorne (Birmingham), Sarah White (Elphin), her sons Kevin (Ballinameen), James (Galway) and Liam (Elphin). Cherished grandmother to Laura, Clare, Lizzie, Geri, Daniel, Ciaran, David, Colm, Bethany, Niamh, Noah, Matthew, Reece and Naoise. Adored great-grandmother (GG) to Oliver, Nicole, Robyn, Kayden, Aoife and Cara. Much loved sister to Patricia Beirne (Birmingham) and Marie Campbell (Birmingham). Dolores will also be sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Karyn and Lorraine, sons-in-law Neil, Dave, Michael and Dave,her many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours. Dolores will be reposing at Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen, on Thursday, 14th of July, from 5pm to 6.30pm with arrival to St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 15th of July, at 12 noon with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Shrine Fund, St. Attractra's Church, Ballinameen. A donations box will be available at the funeral home and in the church on the funeral day. House private at all times, please. The family very much appreciate your support at this difficult time and should you wish to leave a condolence you may do so using the link below. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen (086) 2328291.

Michael Mulrennan, 25 Windmill Park, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Marion Road, Boyle

11th July, 2022, peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving children Patrick, Selina, Robert, Micheál and Saraanne, their mother Sara, son-in-law Noel and Joe, daughter-in-law Ruth, grandchildren Joshua, Clara and Fiona, brothers John and Joe, sisters Ann, Bernie and Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday (15th July) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin for Funeral Service at 11.45am, followed by Committal Service in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm.No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to BUMBLEance https://www.bumbleance.com/donatenow/ c/o Brady’s Funeral Directors or any family member. The Mulrennan family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Shane O'Dowd, Drum, Boyle, Co.Roscommon

The death has occurred of Shane O'Dowd, Drum, Boyle, Co.Roscommon on the 10th July 2022,peacefully in the loving care of Peamount Hospital, Dublin. Shane will be sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughters Olivia (Healy) and Sheena (Cannon), sons-in-laws Darrell and Diarmuid, treasured and beloved grandfather of his seven grandchildren Katelyn, Aaron, Ryan, Lauren, Emma, Cian and Grace. Much loved by his brother Michael (Boyle), sisters Nuala (Dublin), Mary (Clare) and Virgina (Tipperary). So sadly missed by his extended family and his wide circle of neighbours and friends. Shane will be reposing at his home on Thursday, 14th July, from 4pm to 8pm,walk through only. Removal on Friday, 15th July, to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by interment in Drumlion Cemetery. Please continue to respect and follow public health advice to ensure safety of all. As requested there will be no shaking hands.

Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

McGANN, Eugene (Terenure, Dublin 6W and formerly of Kilmahon, Drumlish, Co. Longford) - July 1, 2022 – (suddenly) at St. James’s Hospital. Beloved husband of Dympna, loving father of Alan, Lorcan, Eimear and the late Karen, grandfather of Tadhg, Síofra and Finn, and brother of Kevin, Lena, John, Bernard and the late Louise and Joe. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Donald, daughters-in-law Lynn and Jean, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at Terenure College Chapel, followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery (St. Paul’s Section). For those unable to attend, the Mass may be viewed on the following link - https://www.churchservices.tv/terenurecollegechpl. House private, please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation - https://www.irishheart.ie/ or Diabetes Ireland - https://www.diabetes.ie/.

May they all Rest in Peace.