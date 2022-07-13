Leitrim Covid-19 testing facility has moved location

Be aware that the Covid testing facility in Carrick-on-Shannon has moved.
The Leitrim Covid-19 Testing Centre has moved from the Northwest Business and Technology Park in Carrick-on-Shannon to Community Services, Leitrim Road, N41 XC59.
The centre opened in his new location (across the road from Corrib Oil) on Monday.
Opening hours will remain from 12pm to 4pm Monday to Friday by appointment only.
An appointment can be made by booking on the online portal on www.hse.ie or by contacting your GP.
You can get a PCR test if you have symptoms and you:
- are age 55 or older and have not had a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose;
- have a high-risk medical condition;
- have a weak immune system (immunocompromised);
- live in the same household as a person who has a weak immune system or provide support or care for them;
- are pregnant;
- are a healthcare worker.
If you have a positive antigen test, you can book a PCR test if you need a Covid-19 Recovery Cert.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.