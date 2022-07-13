Search

13 Jul 2022

Have your say on new and exiting bathing areas in Leitrim

editorial image

Keeldra Lake near Cloone

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

13 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Leitrim County Council is inviting public participation in the Identification of new bathing waters in Co Leitrim. 

At the moment the only approved bathing area in the county is at Keeldra Lake near Cloone in south Leitrim (pictured above).

Designated bathing water sites are closely monitored during the designated bathing water season from June 1 to September 15 to ensure stringent water quality standards are met.

During the current consultation the public can comment on existing bathing areas and may also highlight areas which may be considered for designation.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, July 29. Contact the  Environment Section, Leitrim County Council, Áras an Chontae, Carrick-On-Shannon; 071-9620005 or  email: environment@leitrimcoco.ie

