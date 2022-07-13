All newspapers should be ‘zero rated for VAT’ says Senator Boyhan

independent Senator Victor Boyhan called on the government to take measures to support local, provincial and national journalism following the findings of the Future of Media Commission.

The Commission was tasked with developing recommendations on sustainable public funding and other supports to ensure the viability of Ireland’s media. Their report contains 50 recommendations including some in relation to the printed media and RTÉ’s financing.

Speaking in the Seanad chamber on Tuesday, 12th of July, Senator Boyhan said, “I believe that public interest journalism should be secured, supported and sustained.”

He also stated, “The print media, national, provincial, and local remain a strong reliable source of information and highly valued by the public in deciphering political and social influences and debate.”

Senator Boyhan added, “I believe that newspapers should be zero rated for VAT in recognition of their unique role in our functioning democracy.”

He concluded his speech by paying tribute to the important role the media play in public life saying, “they perform a vital role as defenders of democracy and liberty and acting as a check on abuses of power.”