Search

13 Jul 2022

IDA needs to do more to bring jobs to Leitrim

IDA

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

13 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

The population may be growing in Leitrim but the number of jobs is not, according to Independent Councillor Enda Stenson.


Cllr Stenson, who is also Chairperson of Leitrim GAA, stated, “98% of Leitrim players travel over 100km to attend training” and he called for the IDA and Enterprise Ireland to do more to create employment locally. Cllr Stenson asked if the IDA had visited Leitrim this year and was informed at last week's Leitrim County Council meeting that they have.
The Council said that it engages on an ongoing basis with the IDA in regard to the potential of securing foreign direct investment.

“The IDA are fully familiar with all property solutions in the county including both established buildings and opportunity sites including being planning ready. Existing IDA-supported companies have grown employment by 9% in the last year,” a spokesperson replied. The councillor's call was supported by all members.
However, Carrick-on-Shannon’s Finola Armstrong McGuire said “the youth want to go away.”
She said Leitrim’s young people want to live and work abroad in far-flung places such as Abu Dhabi, Texas and on cruise liners. She noted that her three children want to live away from home.


Cllr Justin Warnock said he was “disturbed” by the Carrick councillor’s comments and said he has one child abroad who is looking to come home and two sons at home applying for herd numbers. Cllr Mary Bohan said it was important to keep the jobs issue on the agenda. Cllr Thomas Mulligan suggested that it would be helpful if the IDA or Enterprise Ireland spoke to the Council about their work in Leitrim once a year - a progress report, as such.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media