Mulligan Sisters in concert in Carrick-on-Shannon

Mary and Aideen Mulligan
The Mulligan Sisters are appearing in concert at St Georges Heritage and Visitor Centre on Friday, July 15.
The Mulligan Sisters are from Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford. The sisters have been singing together since the age of four.
Mary is a Mezzo Soprano and plays the Irish tin-whistle while Aideen is a Soprano and plays the Irish harp. Together they have the blend of harmonies that can only be achieved by two sisters.
The Irish flavour through their music gives a haunting and ethereal quality that is true to their roots. Their music is an exciting blend of Irish-Classical crossover. They sing songs ranging from powerful Operatic arias, to Musical Theatre right through to traditional songs of Ireland.
Doors are opening at 7.30pm with the concert at 8pm. Tickets for this event are available at St George's Heritage Centre or can be booked online or by phone 071 9621757.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.