Security alert in Fermanagh village

PSNI
Police in Fermanagh, yesterday July 13) received a report of a suspicious object in South Fermanagh.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a report that a suspicious object has been left in the Lettergreen Road/Moorlough Road area of Newtowbutler, County Fermanagh."
Chief Inspector Rory Hoy said: “We received the report earlier today, Wednesday 13 July.
"Local police are implementing a security operation resulting in road closures, including the Moorlough Road (A34) between Newtownbutler & Donagh."
The public are advised to void the area as investigations continue today.
