Warning about disposable BBQs and the risk of fire

A disposable barbecue set fire to decking timber underneath / DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
Householders have been warned to never place a disposable barbecue on a flammable surface such as a deck, wooden table or even grass.
Dublin Fire Brigade has issued advice on using disposable barbecues:
- Never use indoors, this includes tents, wood cabins and caravans
- Use only in a well ventilated area. Poisonous Carbon Monoxide can be created when it is lit.
- Place the disposable barbecue on a level non-flammable surface
- Never place a disposable barbecue on decking, wooden or plastic garden furniture, glass or grass
- Allow the barbecue to cool before moving it.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.