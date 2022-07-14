All Ireland players and fans will be sweating: High temperature advisory issued

IT'S going to be a swelteringly hot Sunday for All Ireland finalists on the pitch and also for fans travelling to Croke Park.
Met Eireann has issued a high temperature advisory for the country. They say that Ireland will experience a hot spell on All-Ireland final day and into early next week.
"Day time temperatures will widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations. Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too. Updates to follow," said a Met Eireann spokesperson.
Sun cream and lots of water will have to be packed alongside sandwiches by supporters heading to Dublin 3.
The high-temperature advisory is valid until next Wednesday, July 20. However, it is Sunday when the mercury will really begin to climb and perhaps exceed 30 degrees.
Fans will be sweating it in more ways than one come throw-in time in Croker.
