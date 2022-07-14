Minister Troy encourages businesses in North-West to Grow Digital

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy, TD, is encouraging businesses in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo to embrace digital technologies to stay competitive, resilient and productive as part of the national Grow Digital campaign.

The €85 million Digital Transition Fund is now in place to help companies use digital technologies like AI, cloud computing and big data to improve their products, processes, supply chains and services.

To support Irish businesses to start or further their digital transformation, the Grow Digital workshop series is taking place across the regions over July and into the autumn and will feature Digital Transition Clinics to assist businesses as they navigate the process of digitalisation. The North-West workshop is run in conjunction with the Western Development Commission and the North-West Regional Enterprise Plan.

Speaking ahead of the North West Grow Digital Workshop in Sligo, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD said: “The goal of Grow Digital is to help drive a step-change in the level of digital uptake by enterprises right across the country. Growing our businesses’ use of digital technologies will help us to build the resilience of our enterprise base and as we work to future-proof our economy in the years ahead. We are at a point now where every business should be looking at how they could benefit from the implementation of digital technologies.

“These workshops will give enterprises across the regions an important opportunity to hear from other regional businesses that have already progressed their own digitalisation and how it has benefitted them. It is my hope that this will help to drive home the message of the potential offered by these technologies. We’ve launched these workshops alongside the new Digital Transition Fund, which is in place to help businesses at all stages of their digital journey. I strongly encourage all businesses whether they have yet to embrace digitalisation or are further along their digital journey to find out more of the supports available to them and avail of the financial and advisory supports if applicable.”

A key focus for the workshop is to support businesses in identifying the next steps which they can take as they look towards adopting new digital technologies. These clinics will be run by representatives from the network of Local Enterprise Offices, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

The workshops include case studies from regional businesses that have advanced their own digital transition including Cora Systems (Leitrim), Tantek4D (Sligo) and Secora (Donegal), and an outline of the funding available under the new Digital Transition Fund.