Get summer ready! Practical tips to protect your skin from the sun, with Laurann O'Reilly

Whilst the sun peeps out and back in again; it’s important to protect our skin all year-round especially during the summer months.

Did you know that nutrition can play an important role too?

Here, nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of Nutrition by Laurann, brings us through her top nutrition and practical tips for keeping your skin protected and glowing.



The importance of skin protection

The benefits of being outdoors are endless as it allows us to take in nature, exercise in fresh air, helps to ground us before or after a busy day, helps to improve our mood and very importantly it’s important for vitamin D production.

Unfortunately, large amounts of sun exposure on unprotected skin can also increase our risk of skin cancer and premature ageing as a result of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.

Sunlight produces three types of UV rays: UVA, UVB and UVC. UVA rays penetrate the skin deepest and contribute to premature ageing, such as sunspots, wrinkles and sagging.

Of the three main types of UV rays, UVA accounts for 95% of UV exposure. UVB rays produce sunburns and are largely responsible for skin cancer.

While many people think sun protection is only relevant on sunny days, UV rays can penetrate through clouds and be reflected off snow, sand, concrete and water.

Also, what many people don’t realise is that UVA rays specifically can penetrate through glass, making sun protection essential year-round.

Unprotected skin can be damaged in as little as 15 minutes outside. Because of this it may be safer to get vitamin D from foods, including natural sources, such as salmon, eggs and mushrooms exposed to UV light, and those fortified with vitamin D, such as orange juice, dairy products and cereals.

Recommendation: It’s recommended that the whole Irish population take a vitamin D supplement all year round.



Sun Protecting Nutrition

- Tomatoes: Tomatoes are an excellent source of lycopene, an antioxidant pigment that may play a role in protecting against sunburn. In one study, sunburn formation was significantly lower among those who consumed a small amount of tomato paste daily for 10 weeks.

Tip: Tomato’s protective lycopene is better absorbed when it is heated, so the benefits are increased in a warm food, such as tomato sauce, soup or stewed tomatoes.



- Omega 3 Oils: Some studies suggest supplementing with omega-3 polyunsaturated fats, particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), may help protect the skin against UV damage. Studies have found it to help reduce UVB induced redness and some scientists believe supplementing with omega-3s may help suppress the inflammatory response that happens after exposure to ultraviolet radiation, but more research is needed.

Food Sources: Common food sources of omega-3 fatty acids include oily fish (such as salmon, mackerel, herring and sardines), nuts and seeds (such as flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts) and plant oils (such as flaxseed oil, soybean oil and rapeseed oil)

- Raw Cocoa: Like we need another excuse to eat more chocolate! The antioxidants found in cacao powder may help prevent sun damage. In one study women who were given a high-flavanol chocolate (raw cocoa) beverage for 12 weeks were less sensitive to UV radiation than women who consumed a low-flavanol beverage. As an added bonus, this same study showed that consuming chocolate improved blood flow to the skin, as well as enhanced skin texture and structure.

Recommendation: My favourite cocoa products are the Nua Naturals Raw Cocoa Powder or Cocoa Nibs which can be added to cereals, yoghurts, smoothies, desserts or brewed into a chocolate flavoured drink

- Green Tea: Studies suggest polyphenols in green tea, particularly one called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), might have photoprotective benefits when ingested. When applied topically and EGCG (green tea) preparations have also been found to reduce skin redness.

Tip: If it’s hot outside, simply chill your green tea to make iced tea, or pop some green tea powder into your smoothies or juices

- Dark Leafy Green Vegetables: Are an incredible source of antioxidants, which can help offset the damage from UV rays. Studies have shown that lutein and zeaxanthin, which are specific antioxidants found in greens, help to prevent wrinkles in the skin and can protect it from the sun.

Tip: Why not add spinach or kale to your meals or make up into a nutritious juice

- Sunflower Seeds: Along with linoleic acid, the sunflower seed oil's antioxidants such as Vitamin E, help to strengthens the skin's barrier and shield it from the harmful rays associated with sun exposure.

Tip: Why not add sunflower seeds to your cereals, yoghurts, salads, breads, healthy muffins and smoothies. They add a tasty little crunch too.

- Carrots & Red Peppers: Carrots and red peppers are both high in beta-carotene, which our bodies convert into vitamin A, a nutrient that not only supports vision but can help to protect us from sunburn.

Note: Studies have found that it can take a minimum of 10 weeks of consuming beta carotene containing foods to have the sun protective effects, so why not try to include these foods in your daily meals.

- Watermelon: Watermelon is rich in a compound called ‘lycopene’ which studies suggest may have photoprotective benefits, meaning it offers skin protection against UV light. Studies have found watermelon contains about 40 percent more lycopene than tomatoes. Watermelon also has the added benefit of being more hydrating than most fruits, making it a perfect one-two punch for healthy skin.

Tip: Why not add prepare a watermelon and mixed fruit salad for a hydrating snack

- Berries: Studies have found that berries such as raspberries, strawberries, and cranberries are rich in an antioxidant called ‘ellagic acid’ which can cause reduced inflammatory response to UV rays.

Tip: Why not give your breakfast, yoghurts or smoothies a skin protective berry boost

- Pink Grapefruit: Packed with antioxidants to protect our skin from damage, it again contains lycopene. Research has found that ingesting a mixture of lycopene, beta-carotene and lutein (found in egg yolks, spinach, kale, corn, oranges, peppers, kiwis, grapes, aubergine, and butternut squash) has shown to help protect skin against UV rays.

Tip: Why not start off your day with grapefruit and natural yoghurt. It’s great for stabilising our blood sugar levels.

Practical Sun Protection Tips

As Part of the HSE Sun Smart Campaign, they recommend ‘The 5 Ss’

1) Slip On Clothing: That covers your skin, long sleeves, collared t-shirts

2) Slop On The Sunscreen: On exposed areas with a 50+ factor for children

3) Slap On A Wide Brimmed Hat: To protect your face, eyes and ears

4) Seek Shade: Especially if outdoors between the peak hours of sun exposure between 11am-3pm

5) Slide On The Sunglasses: To protect your eyes