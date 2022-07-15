Status Yellow High temperature warning issued for whole of Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a high temperature weather warning for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with exceptionally warm weather expected and daytime temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees generally and possibly up to 32 degrees in places on Monday. Night time temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.
Impacts:
• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population
• High Solar UV index
• Risk of water related incidents
See Fire danger notice and full safety advice on www.gov.ie/summerready
The warning is valid from 6am on Sunday through to 9pm on Tuesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.