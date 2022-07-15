Love Island celebrity holidaying in Leitrim
Former Love Island winner Greg O'Shea has been enjoying his holidays in Leitrim this week.
The Irish Rugby Sevens star turned celebrity TV presenter has been enjoying some of the delights of the county; including The Shed Distillery and Stand Up Paddling in Drumshanbo. He also took a dip at Fowley's Falls Rossinver and stopped off at Manorhamilton Castle.
The star who won Love Island in 2017 with Amber Gill stayed at Kilronan Castle, Co Roscommon during his trip to Leitrim. He was promoting the county on instagram in partnership with Leitrim Tourism.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.