Join Our Boys Trust urge people to 'turn social media orange' in honour of memory of Roscommon teen

The family of the late Archie Naughton has asked that people help to 'turn social media orange' to raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and www.joinourboys.org

16-year-old Archie passed away on July 7 and his family have stressed how grateful they are for the support that was shown to Archie and his twin brothers George and Isaac, who have also been diagnosed with DMD.

The Roscommon family have fought to raise awareness of DMD, to raise funds to try and find treatments for those diagnosed with it and to also provide the care needed to allow their sons to live their lives to the fullest.

In a post on the Join Our Boys social media pages the family note: "We are so grateful for the support you have shown to Archie, George, Isaac and The Join Our Boys Trust to date; particularly since Archie's sudden death. Please know that it means so much to us all.



"In honour of Archie & his incredible legacy we are asking that for this weekend we turn social media orange!!

We are asking that you post an image or video of something orange or a photo of yourself in orange or change your bio to something orange! PLEASE Tag @joinourboys_



"We hope to raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and www.joinourboys.org

We are very eager to act upon Archie’s dying wish of defeating Duchenne for his twin brothers, George & Isaac and everyone else fighting this catastrophic disease. We just cannot contemplate losing another son."