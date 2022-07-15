Delay in compensation payment to Drumkeerin farmers unacceptable - Harkin

Addressing the Taoiseach in Dáil Éireann, Deputy Marian Harkin asked him to contact Minister McConalogue in order that he would honour his commitment on compensation for farmers affected by the mudslide at Shass Mountain, Drumkeeran, in June 2020.

Deputy Harkin reminded the Taoiseach that the landslide occurred over two years ago and the promise of compensation was made eight months ago when Minister McConalogue visited Drumkeerin to meet the affected farmers.

She continued, “Since then, nothing, no offers, nothing, the farmers have lost patience and I don’t blame them, it's far too long, so Taoiseach can I ask you please to raise this issue with Minister McConalogue and for him to make good on his promise of compensation in the immediate future, farmers cannot be expected to wait any longer.”

Responding to Deputy Harkin, Minister Malcolm Noonan who chaired the inter-agency working group set up to manage the immediate impacts of the landslide, said, “I have engaged with Minister McConalogue this week in relation to the compensation issue and my understanding is there are negotiations with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in relation to that.”

“Minister Noonan also went on to say that he would convene another meeting of the interagency working group when he has some responses in regard to the issues I raised. While I fully appreciate Minister Noonan’s genuine efforts on the working group and the fact that up to this year Minister McConalogue has guaranteed CAP payments to affected farmers, nonetheless the current delays in finalising a compensation package for landowners whose land is destroyed and completely unusable are just not acceptable and immediate action is needed,” Deputy Harkin concluded.