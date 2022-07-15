All the information you need for the Joe Mooney Summer School

TUTORS

Set Dancing

Pat Murphy, Catherine Curran.

Sean Nós Dancing

Lillie Crossley, Tara Noone.

Button Accordion

Ann Conroy Burke, Chris Maguire, Nuala Hehir, Daithi Gormley, Brian Mostyn,

Concertina

Seamus Ó Mongáin, Gearoid O Catháin, Tim Doyle, Bernie Geraghty, Breda Shannon, Jacinta Ní Chongaile, Celine Shannon

Harp

Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín, Fiachra Guihen, Emma Benson

Uilleann Pipes

Néillidh Mulligan, Pádraig Mc Govern, Brian Hughes

Fiddle

John Daly, Fiona Doherty, Gerry Harrington, Jacqui Martin, Lisa Ward, Mossie Martin, Shane Meehan, Ronan Regan, Irene Guckian, Clare Bohan, Des Hurley, Jason McGuiness, Grace Doolan, Maria Doolan, Oisín Morgan

Flute

John Wynne, Dave Sheridan, Michael Hurley, Bernie Flaherty, Aidan Shannon



Whistle

Tommy Fitzharris, Sarah Jane Woods, Cein Sweeney, Ferdia O Mongáin, Lorraine Sweeney, Pádraig Sweeney, Orla Ward, Niamh Ward, Sarah Ward

Banjo

Sean Mc Cague, Kerry Herrity, Angelina Carberry

Mandolin

George McAdam

Bouzoki

Sven Paetz

Accompaniment

John Mc Cartin (Guitar), John Blake (Guitar), Michael Dietz (Guitar), Mick Blake (Piano)

Bodhrán

Davóg Frayne, Siobhán O Donnell, Conal McCormack

Sean Nós Singing

Maireád Ní Fhlaithearta



Traditional Singing

Fionnuala Maxwell, Katie Boyle, Deirdre Scanlon

Primary Teacher Course

Máirín O Keeffe

“Junior Sean Nós”

This course is only for children aged 7 to 12 and it is necessary to sign up for the whole week.

“Fiddlesticks”

An opportunity to try out fiddle for children and adults with tutors Grace Doolan, Maria Doolan & Oisín Morgan.

Children must be aged 7 or over and never have attended this class previously. It is necessary to sign up for the whole week. Numbers are limited in this class.

We will also offer an Advanced Fiddlestick class for those who have completed a previous class or have a basic knowledge of the fiddle.

Beginners classes are available in Set Dancing. Sean Nós Dancing (Juniors), Singing, Whistle, Fiddle, Bodhrán only.

Dept of Education approval for Primary School Teachers:



Set dancing

(Pat Murphy, Catherine Curran).

Tin Whistle/ Singing

(Mairín O Keeffe).

Registration Form available on website. Pre registration for Primary Teachers by 1st July, numbers limited

REGISTRATION

We are highly recommending that you pre-register online for class this year



Sunday - 17th July: Community Centre Time: 4 - 6pm



Monday - 18th July: Community Centre Time: 8.30 - 9.15am



Set Dancing & Primary Teachers - Main Entrance



All other classes - Entrance To Right Of Main Entrance

SUMMER SCHOOL COMMITTEE 2022

Hon. Sec: Clare Mc Cabe • mcloughlinclare83@yahoo.ie

Hon. Treas: Josephine Rogers

Chairperson: Dessy Doyle, Edel Scollan, Padraig Sweeney, Joanne Logan, Andrea Mc Manus, Sheila Flynn

FEES

Adults: €100 • Children U - 16: €80

This fee includes morning classes & talks only •

Minimum Registration - 3 Consecutive days •

Daily registration for set dancing only

RECITALS, CONCERT AND CÉILITHE NOT INCLUDED -

Opening Concert: €15



Recitals €6, €4 summer school students



Singers Evening €8 / €5 for summer school students



Grand Traditional Concert €10 for adults, €5 for children



Céilí Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: €8



Friday and Saturday: €10



Afternoon dancing: Monday - Thursday €8, Friday €10

Guided Tour: Friday €10

CONTACT

Accommodation:

Participants arrange their own accommodation.

List of accommodation available on website.

Web: www.joemooney summer school.com

Clare: 087 133 1241, Edel: 087 465 5399

General Enquiries Tel: Josephine: 071 964 1120, Dessy: 071 964 1426

Padraig Sweeney: 086 811 2871

email: info@joemooney summerschool.com

A SINCERE WORD OF THANKS TO ALL OUR LOCAL SPONSORS & VOLUNTEERS