All the information you need for the Joe Mooney Summer School

There will be music in abundance at the summer school
TUTORS
Set Dancing
Pat Murphy, Catherine Curran.
Sean Nós Dancing
Lillie Crossley, Tara Noone.
Button Accordion
Ann Conroy Burke, Chris Maguire, Nuala Hehir, Daithi Gormley, Brian Mostyn,
Concertina
Seamus Ó Mongáin, Gearoid O Catháin, Tim Doyle, Bernie Geraghty, Breda Shannon, Jacinta Ní Chongaile, Celine Shannon
Harp
Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín, Fiachra Guihen, Emma Benson
Uilleann Pipes
Néillidh Mulligan, Pádraig Mc Govern, Brian Hughes
Fiddle
John Daly, Fiona Doherty, Gerry Harrington, Jacqui Martin, Lisa Ward, Mossie Martin, Shane Meehan, Ronan Regan, Irene Guckian, Clare Bohan, Des Hurley, Jason McGuiness, Grace Doolan, Maria Doolan, Oisín Morgan
Flute
John Wynne, Dave Sheridan, Michael Hurley, Bernie Flaherty, Aidan Shannon
Whistle
Tommy Fitzharris, Sarah Jane Woods, Cein Sweeney, Ferdia O Mongáin, Lorraine Sweeney, Pádraig Sweeney, Orla Ward, Niamh Ward, Sarah Ward
Banjo
Sean Mc Cague, Kerry Herrity, Angelina Carberry
Mandolin
George McAdam
Bouzoki
Sven Paetz
Accompaniment
John Mc Cartin (Guitar), John Blake (Guitar), Michael Dietz (Guitar), Mick Blake (Piano)
Bodhrán
Davóg Frayne, Siobhán O Donnell, Conal McCormack
Sean Nós Singing
Maireád Ní Fhlaithearta
Traditional Singing
Fionnuala Maxwell, Katie Boyle, Deirdre Scanlon
Primary Teacher Course
Máirín O Keeffe
“Junior Sean Nós”
This course is only for children aged 7 to 12 and it is necessary to sign up for the whole week.
“Fiddlesticks”
An opportunity to try out fiddle for children and adults with tutors Grace Doolan, Maria Doolan & Oisín Morgan.
Children must be aged 7 or over and never have attended this class previously. It is necessary to sign up for the whole week. Numbers are limited in this class.
We will also offer an Advanced Fiddlestick class for those who have completed a previous class or have a basic knowledge of the fiddle.
Beginners classes are available in Set Dancing. Sean Nós Dancing (Juniors), Singing, Whistle, Fiddle, Bodhrán only.
Dept of Education approval for Primary School Teachers:
Set dancing
(Pat Murphy, Catherine Curran).
Tin Whistle/ Singing
(Mairín O Keeffe).
Registration Form available on website. Pre registration for Primary Teachers by 1st July, numbers limited
REGISTRATION
We are highly recommending that you pre-register online for class this year
Sunday - 17th July: Community Centre Time: 4 - 6pm
Monday - 18th July: Community Centre Time: 8.30 - 9.15am
Set Dancing & Primary Teachers - Main Entrance
All other classes - Entrance To Right Of Main Entrance
SUMMER SCHOOL COMMITTEE 2022
Hon. Sec: Clare Mc Cabe • mcloughlinclare83@yahoo.ie
Hon. Treas: Josephine Rogers
Chairperson: Dessy Doyle, Edel Scollan, Padraig Sweeney, Joanne Logan, Andrea Mc Manus, Sheila Flynn
FEES
Adults: €100 • Children U - 16: €80
This fee includes morning classes & talks only •
Minimum Registration - 3 Consecutive days •
Daily registration for set dancing only
RECITALS, CONCERT AND CÉILITHE NOT INCLUDED -
Opening Concert: €15
Recitals €6, €4 summer school students
Singers Evening €8 / €5 for summer school students
Grand Traditional Concert €10 for adults, €5 for children
Céilí Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: €8
Friday and Saturday: €10
Afternoon dancing: Monday - Thursday €8, Friday €10
Guided Tour: Friday €10
CONTACT
Accommodation:
Participants arrange their own accommodation.
List of accommodation available on website.
Web: www.joemooney summer school.com
Clare: 087 133 1241, Edel: 087 465 5399
General Enquiries Tel: Josephine: 071 964 1120, Dessy: 071 964 1426
Padraig Sweeney: 086 811 2871
email: info@joemooney summerschool.com
A SINCERE WORD OF THANKS TO ALL OUR LOCAL SPONSORS & VOLUNTEERS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.