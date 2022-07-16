Don’t forget to give your Pet plenty of WAVES this Summer! That is the message being given by Veterinary Ireland to all pet owners during the summer months.

“WAVES” explains Peter Bishton, Veterinary Ireland’s Deputy Chief Executive, “stands for WAter, VEntilation and Shade. These are the three things essential to all pets during the summer months, and Veterinary Ireland has come up with this short acronym to help pet owners keep their dog and cat family members safe and healthy throughout the summer”.

“Having adequate drinking water available for your pet at all times is of prime importance,” explains Mr Bishton, “in order to ensure that your pet is adequately hydrated. Ensure that water bowls are kept topped up, and when out, have a separate water bottle available for your dog. A pop-up camping bowl is also useful to ensure that your dog can take in adequate water. Short drinks on a regular basis are better than one long drink, and make sure that the water is not too cold”.

While most people would know that keeping a dog in the car during a hot spell is dangerous, it is equally important to ensure that any accommodation, such as a bedroom, kitchen, or especially a glazed conservatory, is kept at a comfortable temperature for your dog or cat.

“Ventilation is a major factor in keeping your dog or cat comfortable in summer, and provides not only a cooling breeze, but also assists the pet to breath and pant to cool down”.

Unlike humans, dogs are unable to sweat through the skin, but cool down through panting. Panting is not as efficient as sweating and so dogs can find it difficult to cool down as quickly as humans when it is hot. Flat-faced breeds such as Pugs, Bulldogs or Pekingese, are specifically at-risk during summer months as selective breeding has created respiratory problems in many of these breeds, making it harder for them to breathe normally, let alone be able to pant in hot weather.

Providing a cool, shaded space for your pet to rest, either at home or when out, is essential. “Shade is critically important, as dogs and cats can also suffer from sunburn,” states Mr Bishton. “Ears, noses, paw pads, and areas where the fur is thinner, such as on the stomach, can all get burnt in the summer sun. While there are sun protection products available from your own vet, the best action is to create a shady spot for your companion animal. While it may be easier to create a shady spot at home, either in the house or in the garden, if out with your dog find a cool spot under trees or bushes, or carry a light shawl with you, and create a shelter where your dog can rest and enjoy a drink of water”.

For any aspect of care for your companion animal, at any time of year, your vet is the best person to contact with any questions, or to seek specific advice. Keep the veterinary practice’s number in your mobile and do not hesitate to call.

“Don’t forget”, concludes Mr Bishton, “it is essential to provide plenty of fresh water, adequate ventilation and cool shade for your dog, whatever it is doing”.