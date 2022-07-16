Appeal for more Leitrim clubs and organisations to help people take care of their mental health

Sligo Samaritan's Volunteer, Frank Considine, from Manorhamilton, is appealing for more local clubs and organisations to help people take care of their mental health, as well as all in the community's mental health, by participating in the Samaritan's Outreach Awareness programme.

All local clubs and organisations that wish to participate in the Samaritan's Outreach Awareness programme will receive a Samaritans Roundel that will show all in the community that the club or organisation is promoting better mental health for all people.

Mr Considine says “our roundels are flying out the door like hot cakes. I’m so delighted to have seen our first batch of twenty taken up so quickly.

Led by St Patrick’s GAA Club Dromahair, they have quickly been adopted by a number of clubs in Sligo, as well as other places where their presence may make a difference to someone who might be suffering some personal trauma, quietly. Samaritans is all about talking.

“That is the message we seek to deliver to anyone in need. Talk to us! I’ve had discussions with Sligo Rugby, Sligo Rovers, ATU, St Angela’s, and other groups who can see the value of displaying our roundel to the people who visit their facilities.

“Mayo H&W are also keen to take some. Having set the whole ball rolling at St. Patrick’s GAA Club, I hope I will hear more from other Leitrim clubs, and also, our neighbours in Donegal. A fresh batch of 60 just delivered, with names on a dozen or more. Anyone interested please contact me on Sligo.Outreach@Samaritans.org.”