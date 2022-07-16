Search

16 Jul 2022

Appeal for more Leitrim clubs and organisations to help people take care of their mental health

Appeal for more Leitrim clubs and organisations to help people take care of their mental health

Frank Considine, Sligo Samaritans

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

16 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Sligo Samaritan's Volunteer, Frank Considine, from Manorhamilton, is appealing for more local clubs and organisations to help people take care of their mental health, as well as all in the community's mental health, by participating in the Samaritan's Outreach Awareness programme.

All local clubs and organisations that wish to participate in the Samaritan's Outreach Awareness programme will receive a Samaritans Roundel that will show all in the community that the club or organisation is promoting better mental health for all people.

Mr Considine says “our roundels are flying out the door like hot cakes. I’m so delighted to have seen our first batch of twenty taken up so quickly.

Led by St Patrick’s GAA Club Dromahair, they have quickly been adopted by a number of clubs in Sligo, as well as other places where their presence may make a difference to someone who might be suffering some personal trauma, quietly. Samaritans is all about talking.

“That is the message we seek to deliver to anyone in need. Talk to us! I’ve had discussions with Sligo Rugby, Sligo Rovers, ATU, St Angela’s, and other groups who can see the value of displaying our roundel to the people who visit their facilities.

“Mayo H&W are also keen to take some. Having set the whole ball rolling at St. Patrick’s GAA Club, I hope I will hear more from other Leitrim clubs, and also, our neighbours in Donegal. A fresh batch of 60 just delivered, with names on a dozen or more. Anyone interested please contact me on Sligo.Outreach@Samaritans.org.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media