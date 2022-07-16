Search

16 Jul 2022

Gatehouse to perform opening concert at Joe Mooney Summer School in Leitrim

Gatehouse to perform opening concert at Joe Mooney Summer School in Leitrim

Gatehouse will perform in the Mayflower on Sunday, July 17

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

16 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Performing at our opening concert this year will be Roscommon based traditional group Gatehouse.
They have gone from strength to strength since the release of their critically acclaimed solo album, Tús Nua, in 2016.


The album received a rare 5-star review from The Irish Times and it was shortlisted by The Irish Times with three other albums for ‘album of 2016’.

139 more social houses for Letrim

Five year Housing Action Delivery Plan

Leitrim Covid-19 testing facility has moved location

Gatehouse released their second album Heather Down The Moor in 2019. It features some classic English and Scottish folk songs along with some new tune compositions from the band’s fiddler, John McEvoy.


Gatehouse have been very busy touring Ireland, The UK and Norway, along with playing prestigious festivals such as The Trip To Birmingham Festival, Return To Camden Town, Fleadh Cheoil Na hEireann and The Copenhagen Irish Festival amongst others.


The Gatehouse line up is made up of highly regarded young singer, Rachel Garvey, multi-instrumentalist Jacinta McEvoy on guitar and concertina, John McEvoy on fiddle and John Wynne on flutes and whistles.


Tús Nua was described by The Irish Times as “an unerring gem” and the CD is in “that elusive “must have” category for years to come”. Internationally famous fiddler, Martin Hayes states that Tús Nua “is beautifully arranged and recorded. Everything happening here is authentic.”


To see Gatehouse live, come to our opening concert on Sunday, July 17 at 8pm in the Mayflower Community Centre.
It promises to be a very enjoyable night.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media