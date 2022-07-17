Public meeting in Leitrim on crucial local mining issues

Treasure Leitrim is organising an important public meeting on local mining issues, which will take pace on Monday night, July 18 at 8pm in Manorhamilton's Bee Park Community Centre and everyone is cordially invited to attend.



This meeting will discuss the potential damage to the health and the environment of the wider Manorhamilton area following the decision of Éamon Ryan, Green Party Minister to grant a prospecting licence for gold, silver and base metals.



Regarding this Monday night's public meeting on mining, for which Manorhamilton adjacent prospecting licences have been granted, the local Treasure Leitrim organisation states “on May 19th the Green Party Minister for the Environment Éamon Ryan TD granted prospecting licences to mine for gold, silver and other base metals in 47 townlands in North Leitrim.



“He granted the licences despite the objections of every county councillor in Leitrim and against the wishes of the 2,500 people who petitioned him. Notwithstanding his disregard for all those who raised objections, it is important that people inform themselves as to the invasive and destructive effects gold and silver mining can have on our community.



“The minister has granted prospecting licences to include the following areas (townlands): Amorset, Ballyglass, Barracashlaun, Barrackpark, Cartronatemple, Castletown, Clooneen, Cornaneane, Deerpark, Drumdillure, Drummans (E.D. Glenade), Drumnacross, Fivepoundland, Gortinar, Killymeehin, Kilroosk, Largantemple, Lisnabrack, Milltown, Mountainthird, Mullanyduffy, Mullies, Nure, Poundhill, Shancurragh, Barr of Shancurragh, Shanvaus, Tawnymoyle, Tullynasharragh, Twigspark, Carrickleitrim, Cornastauk, Gortnaskeagh, Killenna Glebe, Kinnara Glebe, Pollboy and Srabrick.



“The meeting will hear from people with first hand knowledge of the detrimental effects mining has had on their communities. Just consider this: to produce enough gold for an average wedding ring alone generates 20 tons of waste; now visualise the changes mining for gold will make to the place we are all proud to call home.



“This is your opportunity to find out just how you can play your part in ensuring your area can be preserved for the generations to come free from the threat of environmental destruction” Treasure Leitrim emphasises in conclusion.

Regarding Monday night's meeting a prominent resident in one of the townlands for which a prospecting mining licence has been granted remarked “this meeting will help you, our community and landowners to understand what prospecting and mining might mean, how it can damage a community, the environment and pollute our waters, etc.



“There will be speakers (coming to the meeting) from communities in Northern Ireland and the US, who have been affected in these ways, and there will also be local input about how you can help to stop the exploitation of our communities in North Leitrim by mining interests. Please attend and let others know and invite them to attend also.”