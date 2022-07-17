Is the hot weather set to continue?

Mist and fog will disperse quickly tomorrow morning and become confined to coasts. It will then be a hot day with maximum temperatures of 26 to 30 or 31 degrees, warmest inland. It will be dry with bright or sunny spells and light or moderate southerly or variable breezes.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Continuing very warm over the eastern half of Ireland on Tuesday. Cooler elsewhere with showers spreading eastwards. Temperatures will return to normal from Wednesday onwards with a fair amount of dry weather and a few showers.

MONDAY NIGHT will be warm with temperatures staying above 15 to 18 degrees. It will be mainly dry, but showers will develop in the west by morning.

TUESDAY will continue very warm over the eastern half of the country with highest temperatures of 23 to 27 or 28 degrees. It will be cooler further west with highs of 18 to 22 degrees. On Tuesday morning, rain will develop over the western half of the country and will extend eastwards through the afternoon and evening, becoming heavy at times with a possibility of thunderstorms developing. On TUESDAY NIGHT, showers will continue and will gradually clear eastwards overnight. It will be cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see an end to the very warm conditions as temperatures return to more normal values of 16 to 20 degrees. There will be a fair amount of cloud and some scattered showers. A few sunny breaks too and light to moderate northwest breezes.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells and a few showers. Temperatures will range from about 16 to 21 degrees with light breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: At the moment indications are that next weekend will become more unsettled with rain moving in from the southwest on Saturday and with further rain or showers on Sunday.