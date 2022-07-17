Public submissions sought on Leitrim's Local Property Tax rate for 2023

Have your say on the Local Property Tax rate
Elected members of Leitrim County Council can pass a resolution to vary the basic rate of the Local Property Tax for the county up or down each year. They can also opt to leave the rate unchanged for the coming year.
Leitrim County Council will meet in September 2022 to consider the setting of a local adjustment factor for 2023. The Council is asking for written submissions from the public on this matter specifically covering the potential effects of varying the basic rate of the Local Property Tax on businesses, individuals and on local authority services.
Submissions must be received by 4pm on Wednesday 17th August 2022 and may be sent in writing addressed to: Head of Finance, Leitrim County Council, Aras An Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim N41 PF67 or email: finance@leitrimcoco.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.